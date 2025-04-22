8.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Advertisement -

Man arrested following armed robbery at Oswestry jewellers

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man was arrested in Oswestry on Tuesday afternoon following an armed robbery at Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street.

Oswestry Goldsmiths. Image: Google Street View
Oswestry Goldsmiths. Image: Google Street View

At precisely 2.06 pm today, a male suspect entered the premises armed with an axe and proceeded to steal money from the till.

Fortunately, no staff members or customers were injured during the incident.

- Advertisement -

Police response was immediate, armed officers were on the scene within two minutes of the initial call being made.

Their swift action led to the apprehension of the suspect within just six minutes of the robbery being reported.  

Oswestry officers have seized the axe used in the crime and have confirmed that there are no further suspects outstanding in connection with the incident.

A full investigation is now underway, with Oswestry officers providing support to the victims of the robbery.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP