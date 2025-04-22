Man arrested following armed robbery at Oswestry jewellers

A man was arrested in Oswestry on Tuesday afternoon following an armed robbery at Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street.

Oswestry Goldsmiths. Image: Google Street View

At precisely 2.06 pm today, a male suspect entered the premises armed with an axe and proceeded to steal money from the till.

Fortunately, no staff members or customers were injured during the incident.

Police response was immediate, armed officers were on the scene within two minutes of the initial call being made.

Their swift action led to the apprehension of the suspect within just six minutes of the robbery being reported.

Oswestry officers have seized the axe used in the crime and have confirmed that there are no further suspects outstanding in connection with the incident.

A full investigation is now underway, with Oswestry officers providing support to the victims of the robbery.