Ellesmere traders encouraged to enter VE Day window competition

Ellesmere businesses are invited to step back into the 1940s next month as the town prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special window display competition.

Organised by the Ellesmere Town Council and the local branch of the Royal British Legion, the initiative is part of a series of events planned to commemorate the end of the Second World War.

Traders are encouraged to decorate their shop windows in a style reminiscent of the 1940s, transforming the town centre into a nostalgic tribute to the era. While similar displays were created for the 75th anniversary in 2020, many were missed by the public due to the first Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

- Advertisement -

This year, organisers hope the displays will significantly enhance the town centre, complementing the planned decorations of flags and bunting to create a vibrant atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

A spokesperson for the organisers commented, “We’d like to see as many traders as possible taking part in the vintage shop window competition and giving their businesses a 1940s look.”

Businesses are asked to have their themed windows ready for viewing by the May Day bank holiday on Monday, May 5th. Judging of the displays will then take place on VE Day itself, Thursday, May 8th.

The commemoration on May 8th will also include a civic wreath-laying ceremony at the Ellesmere War Memorial at 6.30 pm, followed by a special anniversary service at St Mary’s parish church beginning at 7.30 pm.

The commemorations continue into the following evening, Friday, May 9th, with a 1940s-themed quiz organised by the Royal British Legion at Ellesmere Comrades Club.

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 10th, Ellesmere Library staff and volunteers will host “A Taste of Wartime.” This event will offer attendees a talk on food rationing and a presentation detailing how people coped with shortages and other hardships during the war years.