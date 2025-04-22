Arriva announces bus service changes in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Bridgnorth

Arriva has announced a series of changes to its bus services across Shropshire, affecting routes in Telford, Shrewsbury, and Bridgnorth.

Arriva says the alterations are primarily aimed at improving punctuality and ensuring the long-term viability of the bus network. Passengers are advised to check new timetables before travelling.

Telford Service Changes

From Saturday, April 26, 2025, several services in Telford will see revisions:

- Advertisement -

Services 3 and 3A (Telford to Brookside): Revised timetables will be introduced for afternoon and evening services on Mondays to Saturdays and Sundays to improve reliability.

Service via Hollinswood: Some journeys currently designated as Route 3 will become Route 3A and will serve Hollinswood between Telford and Brookside. Conversely, some journeys currently operating as Route 3A will be replaced by Route 3 services and additionally by journeys on Route 13.

Shrewsbury Service Changes

Changes to services in Shrewsbury will take effect from Saturday, April 26, 2025:

Service 1 (Shrewsbury to Monkmoor and Telford Estate): A minor route change will occur at Monkmoor Hotel, with buses running along Woodcote Way to Telford Way Roundabout and back down Woodcote Way before continuing their normal route. Minor timetable adjustments will also be made.

Service 3A (Shrewsbury to Harlescott): This service will be withdrawn and replaced by the new Route 23A.

Service 17 (Shrewsbury to Sutton Farm): Small timetable changes will be implemented. The 07:46 journey from Shrewsbury Business Park will depart at 07:56 and run 10 minutes later. The 15:50 journey from Sutton Farm will continue to the town centre on Mondays to Fridays.

Service 23 (Shrewsbury to Belvidere): Route and timetable changes are being made to improve punctuality and balance operating costs with revenue. The frequency will be reduced to every 45 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays. The route between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Belvidere will remain the same to Belvidere Road (Mynd Close Junction). Journeys back to the town centre will start from the bus shelter opposite Mynd Road.

Customers using stops on Abbots Road, Judith Butts Gardens, or Woodcote Way for Route 23 will need to use Route 1, which runs up to every 20 minutes on Mondays to Saturdays. Specific afternoon journeys from Mynd Close Junction to the town centre (14:35, 15:20, 16:05, 16:50) will run along Crowmere Road, Racecourse Crescent, and Overdale Road. Customers travelling back to the town centre from Belvidere can board at any stop between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Mynd Close (on the opposite side for the return journey).

Service 23A (Shrewsbury to Belvidere and Harlescott): This is a new service operating on school days only, replacing Route 3A and serving Whitchurch Road and Harlescott. It is available to all customers. From Harlescott, buses will follow the former Route 3A path to Featherbed Lane traffic lights but will not serve Featherbed Lane or Arlington Way. This service will stop at all bus stops along Whitchurch Road, Heathgates, Woodcote Way, Monkmoor Road, and Abbots Road before joining the standard Route 23 from Mynd Close to Shrewsbury town centre.

Service 26 (Shrewsbury to Meole Village): Timetable changes are being made to improve punctuality and balance costs and revenue. The frequency will be reduced to every 45 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays.

Service 26A (Shrewsbury to Meole Brace School): This is a new service operating on school days only for pupils attending Meole Brace School and The Priory School and is available to all customers.

Bridgnorth Service Changes

Changes to Route 9 in Bridgnorth will be implemented from Monday, April 28, 2025, on schooldays only due to changes in funding:

Service 9 (Bridgnorth to Wolverhampton): The morning journey to Bridgnorth will no longer start from Seisdon but will commence from Upper Ludstone at 07:53 on schooldays only. The afternoon journey to Wolverhampton will start from Oldbury Wells School at 15:40, serve Bridgnorth High Town (outside Sainsburys), and include a short diversion through Upper Ludstone on schooldays only before continuing to Wolverhampton.

Both these journeys are designed to benefit pupils attending Oldbury Wells School and Bridgnorth Endowed School but are available for use by all passengers.