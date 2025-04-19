Telford shows generosity with donation of over 350 Easter Eggs

A wave of generosity has swept across Telford this Easter, resulting in the donation of over 350 Easter Eggs for looked-after children in the borough.

Telford’s MP Shaun Davies, pictured with some of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices who will be distributing the eggs

The impressive haul follows an appeal launched by Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

Residents and businesses alike responded enthusiastically to the call for donations, contributing hundreds of Easter Eggs to ensure children in need received a treat this Easter weekend.

The collected donations were delivered this morning by Shaun Davies MP and will now be distributed to looked-after children by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices.

Shaun Davies commented on the overwhelming response: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the kindness and generosity shown by the people of Telford in response to this appeal. This has been a true community-wide effort, with incredible support from a wide range of local businesses — from Telford-based defence giant RBSL to Dawley High Street’s Sweetcheeks, and many more in between.”

Mr Davies also highlighted the support from local groups, adding, “Community groups have also rallied behind the cause, from men’s support group Primal Instinct to the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, who helped with transport. And of course, none of this would have been possible without the amazing residents who answered our call. Thank you.”