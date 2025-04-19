14.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford shows generosity with donation of over 350 Easter Eggs

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A wave of generosity has swept across Telford this Easter, resulting in the donation of over 350 Easter Eggs for looked-after children in the borough.

Telford’s MP Shaun Davies, pictured with some of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices who will be distributing the eggs
Telford’s MP Shaun Davies, pictured with some of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices who will be distributing the eggs

The impressive haul follows an appeal launched by Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

Residents and businesses alike responded enthusiastically to the call for donations, contributing hundreds of Easter Eggs to ensure children in need received a treat this Easter weekend.

- Advertisement -

The collected donations were delivered this morning by Shaun Davies MP and will now be distributed to looked-after children by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Lived Experience Apprentices.

Shaun Davies commented on the overwhelming response: “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the kindness and generosity shown by the people of Telford in response to this appeal. This has been a true community-wide effort, with incredible support from a wide range of local businesses — from Telford-based defence giant RBSL to Dawley High Street’s Sweetcheeks, and many more in between.”

Mr Davies also highlighted the support from local groups, adding, “Community groups have also rallied behind the cause, from men’s support group Primal Instinct to the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, who helped with transport. And of course, none of this would have been possible without the amazing residents who answered our call. Thank you.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP