14.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Advertisement -

Hoo Zoo ranked as the UK’s second best Zoo for third year running by TripAdvisor

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford, has once again earned a spot among the nation’s top destinations, ranked as the second-best zoo in the United Kingdom by TripAdvisor for the third consecutive year.

Zoo owners, Will and Becky Dorrell with the Trip Advisor Award
Zoo owners, Will and Becky Dorrell with the Trip Advisor Award

The recognition, based on consistently high visitor reviews and ratings, is a testament to Hoo Zoo’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, conservation and inclusivity. Over the past year, the zoo has continued to evolve, with brand new enclosures now open for Squirrel Monkeys, Mouse Lemurs, De Brazza monkeys, and Dwarf Mongoose.

The popular Shropshire attraction captured the hearts of animal lovers around the world last year when Cinnamon the Capybara made headlines with an unexpected adventure outside of her enclosure. The incident went viral, bringing global attention to the zoo, with Cinnamon now the star of a children’s book about her epic adventure.

- Advertisement -

During the past twelve months, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World have continued to create accessible and inclusive experiences for all guests. The zoo has partnered with Nimbus Disability to accept the Access Card, ensuring disabled visitors receive the support they need throughout their visit. In addition, a new partnership with KultureCity has allowed the zoo to become a Sensory Inclusive Certified venue, offering sensory bags and trained staff to assist visitors with sensory sensitivities and additional needs.

The zoo has also been at the forefront of conservation initiatives, raising vital funds for European Wolf and Asian Civet conservation during dedicated awareness days throughout the calendar year.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised by TripAdvisor as the second best zoo in the country for the third year in a row. This award means so much because it comes directly from our guests and the positive experiences they have when they visit the zoo,” said Hoo Zoo owner, Will Dorrell. “Whether it’s welcoming new species, hosting entertaining events or making sure that every guest can access an inclusive experience, every day we take great pride in making the zoo the best possible experience it can be for every visitor.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP