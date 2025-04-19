Early morning rescue after person gets stuck on Shrewsbury riverbank

Emergency services were called to the banks of the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning after a person became trapped in soft ground.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 4.30 am reporting the incident near Smithfield Road.

Three fire appliances, two from Shrewsbury and one from Wellington, were quickly mobilised to the scene, supported by an Operations officer.

Firefighters used a triple/short extension ladder to reach the individual who was stuck in the saturated ground close to the river.

The Land Ambulance Service was also in attendance to provide medical assessment and care.

Crews worked to safely extract the person from the mud. Once rescued, the individual was left in the care of the ambulance service for further checks.

The stop message, indicating the incident was concluded, was received at 4.58 am.