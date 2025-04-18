Wellington Market to host late night event before refurbishment starts

Wellington Market is hosting a final late night market event before refurbishment works to transform the building and safeguard its future begins.

Late night market events have always been an extremely popular fixture in the market’s calendar. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The event will take place on Saturday 17 May 2025 (5pm-10pm) and will be an action-packed evening of food, drinks and live music in the food hall and on the piazza stage.

Hot Jazz Biscuits are the live band on stage performing a mix of jazz, swing, Motown, hip-hop and rock, while DJ Double K will be on the decks for the evening.

- Advertisement -

Late night market events have always been an extremely popular fixture in the market’s calendar and once the works have been completed the aim is to stage these events on a much more regular basis.

Telford & Wrekin Council has secured significant government funding to invest into the market to safeguard its future for the next 50 years.

Investment will be made into the fabric of the buildings, which had been neglected under previous ownership, and through the investment the look, feel and operations of the market will be transformed.

This government funding is a one off opportunity that needs to be grasped and if the works aren’t carried out then the future of the market is in serious jeopardy.

2 The Wellington Market project is part of a wider Investing In Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation into other areas of Wellington, including public realm improvements and works to transform 1 and 2 Walker Street into apartments and social and retail spaces.

Other projects include Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and a complete rebuild of Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We have funded the late night events and were behind their original concept so we know how important they are to both market traders and members of the public.

“As part of the proposals for the market we want to ensure late night events can become a much more regular occurrence going forward.

“However, to get there we need to embark on significant works to the market over the coming months through to the middle of next year.

“During this time the market will remain open but it will not be practical to hold late night events alongside the majority of the works.

“We are instead looking at potential alternatives for enabling the community to come together once a month in Wellington and will announce details of this in due course.

“As soon as the works have reached a point that late night events can return they will do so on a much more regular basis than previously.

“We hope that everyone will come together and make the event in May a great night.”

Entry to the late night event costs £2 per person and kids go free. Last entry is at 9pm and the event closes at 10pm.