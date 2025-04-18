Telford Steam Railway celebrates Easter special and stars on national television

Telford Steam Railway will successfully mark its season reopening with an Easter Special on Sunday 20th and Monday 21st April, welcoming visitors for a special railway experience.

Michael Portillo pictured with members of the Telford Steam Railway

The event also coincides with the railway’s appearance on the popular BBC2 series, “Great British Railway Journeys,” featuring Michael Portillo, which aired on Monday 21st April at 6.30 pm.

The Easter Special will see the railway’s century-old steam engine, GWR 56XX No 5619, take centre stage, hauling trains filled with enthusiastic passengers. Families can enjoy a free Easter Egg hunt, where children search for hidden letters around the railway to form a word, with correct answers rewarded with an Easter Egg (while stocks last).

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the day at the ticket office located at Spring Village. Fares are priced at £10 for adults, £7 for children aged 2-16, and a family ticket (2 Adults and 2 Children) for £28. Children under 2 years old travelled free. Trains depart from Spring Village at 11 am, 12 pm, 1.30 pm, 2.30 pm, and 3.30 pm.

Beyond the train rides, visitors can also explore the refurbished tearoom offering a variety of hot and cold food and drinks, cakes, and snacks. The model railway exhibition and miniature railway are also open, with rides on the miniature railway available for £2 per person. Free car parking is available at Spring Village (TF4 2NF), with the site open from 10.30 am.

On Monday, Telford Steam Railway will feature in an episode of “Great British Railway Journeys.” The segment, filmed last June, will see Michael Portillo visit the heritage railway.

Richard Owen for Telford Steam Railway commented on the filming experience: “We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Michael and the film crew to Telford Steam Railway last June, for an episode of the very popular TV series. Everyone was very friendly, and Michael was genuinely interested in the work we are doing, especially the restoration of the class 03 diesel locomotive by 3 generations of the same family. He was also very impressed with the gardens at Horsehay & Dawley station.”

Richard added, “Michael loved the opportunity to ride in the cab of our 100-year-old steam engine, no 5619, and to pull the whistle for the cameras. I hope everyone will be able to enjoy watching the program and see what the railway does best, preserving and celebrating our railway heritage for the enjoyment of everyone!”

The dual events of the successful Easter Special event and the national television exposure are set to further boost the profile of Telford Steam Railway as a cherished heritage attraction.