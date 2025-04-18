Shrewsbury Town Council expresses disappointment over Flower Show cancellation

Shrewsbury Town Council has released a statement expressing its shock and sadness following the announcement that the 2025 Shrewsbury Flower Show will not be taking place.

The Shrewsbury Flower Show is a popular event in the local events calendar

The news comes as a surprise to the council, which stated it was in discussions with show representatives as recently as last week.

The Shrewsbury Flower Show, a long-standing tradition in the town for over a century, has been a highlight of the summer calendar, drawing crowds to the Quarry with its vibrant displays and community atmosphere. The Town Council acknowledged the show’s deep roots in Shrewsbury’s identity and its cherished status among residents and visitors.

While acknowledging the absence of the Flower Show this summer, the council emphasised its commitment to ensuring a lively season of events in the Quarry and across Shrewsbury. Plans are in place for live music, cultural festivals, and family fun days, all aimed at bringing the community together and celebrating the town.

Helen Ball, Town Clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council, commented on the announcement, stating, “The Shrewsbury Flower Show is more than just a weekend event – it’s part of who we are as a town. We understand the increasing financial pressures faced by event organisers in today’s climate and sincerely thank the Shropshire Horticultural Society for their many years of dedication.” She also recognised the significant financial contribution made by the Horticultural Society to the Quarry in 2000.

The Town Council highlighted the potential impact of the upcoming Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, known as Martyn’s Law, on event organisers, acknowledging that it introduces new responsibilities that can make running financially viable events more challenging. However, they reiterated that public safety remains a top priority.

Looking ahead, the Town Council revealed that it had already scheduled a large events networking meeting for May. This meeting aims to bring together event organisers from across Shrewsbury to explore ways to better support local events and foster greater collaboration within the events sector. The council also confirmed its ongoing proactive work with organisers of other major events, such as the Shrewsbury Food Festival, to ensure they are well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of event management and public safety.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the Flower Show, Shrewsbury Town Council remains optimistic about the upcoming summer season and looks forward to welcoming both residents and visitors to a diverse programme of entertainment and celebration throughout the town.