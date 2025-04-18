Police execute drug warrant in Ludlow following community concerns

Police in Ludlow carried out a warrant at a property on Kershaw Close on Thursday following concerns raised by the local community regarding drug supply.

Officers from South Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, supported by the Local Priority Policing Team, executed the warrant at the address.

During the operation, officers seized a number of items from the property, including a vehicle. These items will form part of ongoing enquiries. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the warrant.

Sergeant Jenni Price, from the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, emphasised the importance of community involvement in tackling criminal activity. “We carried out a warrant at an address in Ludlow this morning following concerns raised to us by the local community,” she said. “My team are working hard to target criminal activity in the area, and I am keen for us to work more closely with the community.”

Sergeant Price urged residents to report any concerns regarding drug supply directly to the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team via email at ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

“We will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities,” Sergeant Price added.

Members of the public who have concerns about drugs or drug supply are encouraged to report them through the West Mercia Police website. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by visiting https://orlo.uk/Z4OhK or by calling 0800 555 111.