Man and dog rescued from Oswestry flat fire

A man and a dog were rescued from a first-floor flat fire in Oswestry on Friday afternoon after unattended cooking sparked a blaze.

Emergency services were called to Windridge Court at 12.29 pm, with three fire engines from Oswestry, Ellesmere, and Chirk quickly mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke issuing from a first-floor property within a block of flats. Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, entered the building and successfully located and rescued one male occupant. He was immediately transferred into the care of the ambulance service for treatment.

A dog was also rescued from the flat. Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to the animal at the scene before it was taken to a local veterinary surgery for further care.

The fire, which caused heavy smoke damage to the kitchen area, was determined to have been caused by cooking left unattended.

Firefighters rapidly brought the blaze under control using one hose line and one hose reel. A positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan was deployed to clear smoke from the building, and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for any hidden fire spread.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance, assisting with traffic management and ensuring the safety of the scene.

Fire crews remained at Windridge Court after the incident to conduct safety checks and offer reassurance to nearby residents.

A spokesperson for the fire service highlighted the “strong, quick teamwork from fire crews today” and reiterated the dangers of unattended cooking, serving as “another reminder that unattended cooking can quickly turn dangerous.”