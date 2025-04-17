Work set to start on next phase of Wellington Orbit’s redevelopment

The next stage of work to transform Wellington Orbit into a thriving cinema, arts and community hub is set to start later this month.

Wellington Orbit volunteers Danny Collier and Beth Lewis, Councillor Angela McClements, Chairman of Wellington Orbit, John McGregor, and PaveAways Director Steve Owen, pictured on the upper floor at Wellington Orbit which is set to be transformed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

After planning was successfully approved for the project, which is expected to be completed next year.

The rest of the building at 1 Station Road will be converted into multi-functional spaces, offering a range of flexible, hireable areas designed to meet the diverse needs of the community.

The redevelopment will be delivered by local contractor PaveAways Ltd and Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Innovation Telford (BiT) team will project manage the delivery.

This project builds on a decade-long journey for Wellington Orbit that began in 2012, culminating in the opening of phase one of the project – a 63-seat ground floor cinema and cafe in 2019.

In 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured £9.8m of central government funding to invest in key assets that are essential to Wellington’s cultural, retail and leisure economy and one of these is Wellington Orbit.

The additional government funding enabled the purchase of the bank building and will fund the restoration of the remainder of the building.

Since 2019, Wellington Orbit has grown steadily, driven by the dedication of over 1,000 members, numerous grantors, partners, and the invaluable support of staff and volunteers.

This next phase of development will introduce a variety of adaptable spaces within the historic building, designed to support a wide range of activities and events, including:

– Purpose-built studio space: Suitable for dance schools, drama groups, fitness classes, community clubs, and private parties

– Flexible meeting rooms and long-term workspaces: Ideal for local businesses, training sessions, community initiatives, and long-term rentals

– Overflow café space on the first floor: A multi-use event area with views over Wellington, perfect for bingo nights, comedy performances, live music, workshops, and community events.

These spaces reflect Wellington Orbit’s commitment to creating an inclusive and vibrant environment where culture, creativity, and community come together.

The redevelopment will enable more opportunities for arts, culture and community hireable space, provide a dynamic setting for a variety of activities and is the result of a long-term vision shared by the community, members, and supporters.

It will boost the local economy, giving local entrepreneurs the space and opportunity to start up and established businesses the chance to scale up and grow.

The Wellington Orbit project is part of a wider Investing In Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation into other areas of the borough including Telford Town Centre and Oakengates.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, said: “This is another exciting chapter for Wellington Orbit as the next phase of redevelopment works gets underway.

“The refurbishment will more than double the size of Wellington Orbit’s current facilities, creating multi-functional community spaces for exhibitions, performing arts and community outreach services.

“It will also secure Wellington Orbit’s future as a community asset and refurbish the rest of the vacant and dilapidated building.

“The investment will attract additional visitors to Wellington support local businesses in the town centre by driving more footfall to the high street.

“These are exciting times for Wellington with the public realm works, the redevelopment of 1 and 2 Walker Street and the refurbishment of Wellington Market.”

John McGregor, Chairman at Wellington Orbit, said: “This news marks a monumental milestone in our journey, and we’re excited to see this expansion come to fruition over the next year – turning what was once just a dream into a lasting reality.

“This is a huge moment for Wellington Orbit, and for the entire community. For over a decade, we’ve had the ambition of creating a truly multi-purpose venue for our town — a place where people can come together to create, connect, and celebrate.

“We are deeply grateful to our members, partners, grantors, staff and volunteers for their unwavering support, which has been the driving force behind our vision from day one.”