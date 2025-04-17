13.1 C
Opening of Wellington Library and Community Hub celebrated

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wellington’s Community Library and Residents Hub officially opened its doors with a celebration event on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Reg Snell cuts the ribbon
The free event, hosted by Wellington Town Council, welcomed local residents to explore the new-look facility and take part in a variety of family-friendly activities.

The day began at 10am with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Reg Snell. Throughout the day, families enjoyed storytelling sessions children’s craft activities, a LEGO station, and a lively scavenger hunt. The first 50 children to arrive received a free goodie bag.

The Library’s regular Baby Bounce & Rhyme session for under 5s also took place, adding to the community-focused feel of the day.

Wellington Town Council CEO Karen Roper said, “With over 3,000 registered users and more than 66,000 items borrowed each year, it’s clear that Wellington Library is a much-valued local service. Wellington Town Council is pleased to have worked with the borough council to ensure the library remains accessible to all.

“In taking over the running of the library, we have maintained existing opening hours and transferred library staff, meaning customers will continue to receive the same great service from the same friendly faces. This celebration gave both new and existing customers a chance to discover everything their local library has to offer.”

