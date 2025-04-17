Mayor of Telford and Wrekin urges residents to support “incredible” marathon charity challenge

The Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin will be striding out this weekend to support Brandon Tanomjit, who is running seven marathons, in seven weeks, to honour his mother’s seven months of cancer treatment.

Councillor Ian Preece, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, with Brandon Tanomjit, in Telford Town Park, as he prepares for his penultimate charity marathon. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Money raised will benefit Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which cared for Nichola Grech, who was just 46 when she passed away from stage 4 lung cancer in April 2023, following an 18-month battle.

Brandon’s challenge started on 16 March in Barcelona and he’s since run Paris and Brighton and two local marathons. He will complete his challenge with the London marathon on 27 April.

- Advertisement -

This Saturday (19 April) Brandon will be running his penultimate marathon – 105 laps of Oakengates athletics track – and is inviting everyone along, between 10am and 2pm, to cheer him on or take part.

Joining him will be Councillor Ian Preece, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, who is no stranger to running half marathons and taking part in extreme sports for good causes.

When he heard about the 26-year-old’s charity feat, he was so impressed he invited Brandon to meet him at the Mayor’s parlour in Southwater to pledge support.

He said: “I knew Brandon’s mum, she was a big personality in Dawley and I have fond memories of her. She would be so proud of what her son is doing, it’s incredible.

“I’m certainly not as fit as Brandon but I’ll be pulling on my running shoes and doing a few laps with him as a show of support. I encourage everyone to come along and either join in or donate if you can for an amazing charity.”

Brandon, an engineer said: “I was buzzing when I received an invite from the Mayor. It’s great to get recognition for Lingen Davies which was brilliant in the way they cared for my mom and the whole family.

“My mom and I had a really strong relationship. She was so supportive of me and my sister and brother and we miss her every day.

“Initially, I lost myself completely. I was having therapy and then one day I thought I’d go for a run and I honestly believe running has saved my life.”

It was on his mother’s birthday last year that Brandon decided to do a fundraising run around Telford raising £6,500 for Lingen Davies. He then signed up for this year’s Barcelona and London marathons which are seven weeks apart. This inspired him to run a marathon each week as a tribute to his mother’s courage during her seven months of cancer treatment.

To prepare for the challenge, Brandon was running up to 60km a week, working out in the gym four times a week and playing football for Allscott FC.

He said: “People ask me, ‘how do you get up and run a marathon a week?’. I tell them I’ve got the power of my mom and what she went through to inspire me. To see the effects of cancer, and to see someone you love at the end of their life, that’s what spurs me on.

“My friend gifted me a necklace with my mom’s name and date of birth on and I wear a bracelet my mom gave me. I kiss them both before the start of each marathon.

“I’m not doing the hard bit. It’s people donating money in the current climate. I set a target of £3,000 and it’s now over £5,000.

“I’m so thankful because every pound will make a difference to those battling cancer and their loved ones supporting them.”

People can make a donation by visiting Brandon’s JustGiving page.