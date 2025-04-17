Man charged over Telford drug supply offences following Tipton arrest



A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug supply offences after being arrested in Tipton as part of a county lines investigation targeting drug dealing in Telford.

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, Great Bridge, Tipton, was charged with five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property. The charges come following an incident in Tipton yesterday (Wednesday, April 16th).

Officers from Telford located and arrested Hacking in Tipton, West Midlands, on suspicion of being involved in supplying class A drugs into Telford.

During the arrest, police searched a property in Tipton where they seized four mobile phones, £4,000 in cash, and a number of items believed to be stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from Telford’s Proactive CID, commented on the arrest, stating: “We continue to work with the local community to protect them from the impact and harm of drugs. We will not accept drug dealing within our communities, drugs bring too much devastation to too many people. Today we have successfully arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in Telford, and he remains in custody as we continue our investigation.”

Hacking has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, April 17th).

The arrest forms part of a wider county lines investigation into the supply of drugs into Telford and is also part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s ongoing work to tackle serious and organised crime within the region. Enquiries are continuing.