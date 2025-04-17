13.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Advertisement -

Man charged over Telford drug supply offences following Tipton arrest

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live


A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug supply offences after being arrested in Tipton as part of a county lines investigation targeting drug dealing in Telford.

Robert Hacking, of Market Place, Great Bridge, Tipton, was charged with five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property. The charges come following an incident in Tipton yesterday (Wednesday, April 16th).

Officers from Telford located and arrested Hacking in Tipton, West Midlands, on suspicion of being involved in supplying class A drugs into Telford.

- Advertisement -

During the arrest, police searched a property in Tipton where they seized four mobile phones, £4,000 in cash, and a number of items believed to be stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from Telford’s Proactive CID, commented on the arrest, stating: “We continue to work with the local community to protect them from the impact and harm of drugs. We will not accept drug dealing within our communities, drugs bring too much devastation to too many people. Today we have successfully arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in Telford, and he remains in custody as we continue our investigation.”

Hacking has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, April 17th).

The arrest forms part of a wider county lines investigation into the supply of drugs into Telford and is also part of Operation Target – West Mercia Police’s ongoing work to tackle serious and organised crime within the region. Enquiries are continuing.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP