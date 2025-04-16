8.5 C
Shrewsbury Flower Show 2025 falls victim to financial pressures

The Shropshire Horticultural Society has announced the cancellation of the Shrewsbury Flower Show for this year, citing insurmountable financial challenges.

The Shrewsbury Flower Show is a popular event in the local events calendar

In a statement released today, Maelor Owen, Chairman of the Society, explained the difficult decision. “As a Society, we have struggled to put on a Show that was financially viable for several years,” he said. “Over the past few years strenuous efforts have been made to reduce costs and boost attendance. Regrettably, the loss incurred by the Society in staging the 2024 Show was significantly greater than we had anticipated.”

Mr Owen highlighted specific financial pressures, revealing that security and barriers for the 2024 event cost over £150,000. He further stated that “Recent changes to National Insurance and the minimum wage, combined with the cost of living crisis, mean that further extensive losses would be incurred should we proceed with the 2025 Show. Such losses are simply no longer sustainable.”

The Society has decided to take a step back and reassess the future of the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

“We have therefore decided to take time to consider how best to take the Society forward to enable it to carry on providing benefits to as wide a spread of people as possible,” Mr Owen explained. “This necessarily involves looking very carefully at the long-term viability of the Shrewsbury Flower Show. The Society is, sadly, far from alone facing these challenges. All options will be considered over the coming months and we anticipate making a further announcement later in the year.”

Despite the cancellation of the show, the Shropshire Horticultural Society reassured the public that its charitable work will continue. With substantial resources still available, the Society will continue to fund horticultural and local causes. Their historical contributions to the town include the donation of the Castle and Porthill Bridge, as well as a recent significant contribution towards the refurbishment of The Quarry.

The Society also remains committed to supporting the horticultural sector, currently acting as the lead sponsor for the Young Horticulturist of the Year competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, and sponsoring a student through the Royal Horticultural Society. They will also continue to support various local initiatives.

The cancellation of the Shrewsbury Flower Show which was due to take place on August 8th and 9th will undoubtedly be felt by the local community and beyond.

While the future of the event remains uncertain, the Shropshire Horticultural Society has pledged to explore all possibilities to ensure its long-term sustainability and continued contribution to the region.

