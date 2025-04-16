Running newbie Kieran takes on London Marathon for Hope House

A newbie runner from Telford will be pulling on his trainers and taking on the London Marathon to raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices later this month.

Kieran Hemming, from Priorslee, got his place in the ballot and decided to choose Hope House after seeing some of the care they provide to local children with life-threatening conditions.

“I work with children that have additional needs,” said the 29-year-old. “Some of the children I have worked with have actually used Hope House and all the care and services have been so amazing for them.

“When I got the place on the London Marathon I decided to raise money to help the charity which provides such amazing care to families in the area.”

Kieran admits he’s by no means an experienced runner, and his training has been made that bit harder after he became a new dad to baby Dexter with is partner Kelsey.

“I’ve been quite luck that he’s been a good sleeper,” said Kieran. “It’s meant that I’ve been able to get out and train.”

Keiran will be flying the Hope House colours as he crosses the famous finish line on The Mall on Sunday, April 27th.

“I can’t wait for the experience of getting down their now and to wear the Hope House colours. I will have some friends and family cheering me on along the way too!”

Fundraiser with the charity Dawn Ball said: “We wish Kieran all the very best for the London Marathon. Thanks to his amazing efforts and training he’ll be raising money to ensure we can be here to help local children with a life-threatening condition to live their best life.

“We’ll all be keeping an eye out for Kieran on the television and be cheering him on from Hope House. Good luck!”

If you would like to sponsor Kieran visit hopehouse.org.uk/kieran-london-marathon.