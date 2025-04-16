Police release CCTV image after attempted robbery in Telford

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Priorslee, Telford, have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information crucial to their enquiries. The incident occurred on Monday, March 24th, at approximately 7.40 PM on Teece Drive.

Police say the man captured by CCTV may be able to help with their enquiries

According to West Mercia Police, the victim was approached by a man shortly after leaving the Co-Op store located on Priorslee Avenue. The suspect then allegedly attacked the man from behind, claiming to be armed with a knife. Fortunately, the suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Officers are now appealing to the public for help in identifying the man captured in the CCTV image. They believe the individual was in the vicinity around the time of the attempted robbery and may be able to assist with their ongoing investigation.

- Advertisement -

Detective Constable Julia Hiller is urging anyone who recognises the man in the image to come forward. Individuals with information can contact her directly by emailing julia.hiller@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 22/25719/25.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can share information with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at https://orlo.uk/qcs4P.

While acknowledging the CCTV image is not of the highest quality, police are hopeful that someone may still recognise the man and encourage anyone with potential information, no matter how small, to get in touch. They believe the individual may possess information that could significantly aid their investigation.