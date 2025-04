Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has attended a serious property fire in Malinslee, Telford, this morning.

The service was called at 12.31 am and crews from Telford and Tweedale attended.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and rescued a man believed to be in his 60s from the property before putting the fire out with hose reel jets.

Firefighters administered care to the man until the arrival of the Ambulance service.

A fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.