Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Police make arrest following rape near Shifnal

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a layby near Shifnal on Sunday. The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on Woodhouse Lane, where a woman in her 30s was raped.

A man, aged 39, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody as enquiries are carried out.

Officers investigating the rape are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

PC Ethan Doore said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have witnessed it to please get in touch as it can help with our investigation.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman walking along Woodhouse Lane shortly afterwards or a black Audi A4 S Line parked in the layby at the time. We hope this information may help jog people’s memories.

“One man remains in police custody as we carry out enquiries, but we are content that we are not looking to identify any further suspects. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Ethan Doore by emailing ethan.doore@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/32916/25.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

