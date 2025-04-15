Police discover remnants of cannabis farm discovered in Craven Arms

Police officers in South Shropshire have discovered the remnants of a cannabis farm at a property in Craven Arms.

The cannabis farm was discovered in Craven Arms

The discovery was made on Shrewsbury Road by officers from Church Stretton and Craven Arms Safer Neighbourhood Team following concerns from the local community that the building was being used to host an illegal cannabis farm.

When officers entered the property yesterday, they found evidence that around 200 plants were grown there. It is believed the plants were recently harvested.

No one was at the property, and no arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Jenni Price, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following concerns raised by the local community we were given access to the property yesterday morning, where we discovered the remnants of a large cannabis grow.

”We will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.

“The local community can help officers by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website or by emailing my team on csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”