12.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Advertisement -

Police discover remnants of cannabis farm discovered in Craven Arms

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers in South Shropshire have discovered the remnants of a cannabis farm at a property in Craven Arms.

The cannabis farm was discovered in Craven Arms
The cannabis farm was discovered in Craven Arms

The discovery was made on Shrewsbury Road by officers from Church Stretton and Craven Arms Safer Neighbourhood Team following concerns from the local community that the building was being used to host an illegal cannabis farm.

When officers entered the property yesterday, they found evidence that around 200 plants were grown there. It is believed the plants were recently harvested.

- Advertisement -

No one was at the property, and no arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Jenni Price, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Following concerns raised by the local community we were given access to the property yesterday morning, where we discovered the remnants of a large cannabis grow.

”We will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.

“The local community can help officers by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – the easiest way to do this is on our website or by emailing my team on csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk. Any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP