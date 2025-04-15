Clayton Health Centre opens its doors in Whitchurch

The long-awaited Clayton Health Centre officially opened its doors in Whitchurch on Saturday.

Outside the new health centre are Elaine Ashley, Jenny Davies and Jessica Griffiths from Churchmere Medical Group

The ceremony was attended by Dr Ruth Clayton, a retired GP and granddaughter of Dr Edgar Clayton after whom the centre is named, Mrs Jean Hall, a former resident of Pauls Moss, their families, and numerous retired GPs from the area also attended along with partners of Churchmere Medical Group, fellow managers, and colleagues.

The opening marks the culmination of over a decade of planning and dedication to create a modern, fit-for-purpose primary care facility for the residents of Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

Initial talks began in 2012 with the ambition of bringing together the town’s three existing GP practices – Dodington Surgery, Bridgewater Surgery, and Richmond House Surgery. While those original plans faced challenges, ultimately leading to the closure of Richmond House and Dodington Surgeries and their merger with Ellesmere Surgery to form the Churchmere Medical Group, the vision for an improved healthcare facility for the community remained steadfast.

Churchmere Medical Group now serves over 21,000 patients across Whitchurch, Ellesmere, and the surrounding villages.

The newly opened centre bears the name of the Clayton family, a dynasty of doctors who have dedicated over 80 years and three generations to serving the health needs of Whitchurch. Dr Edgar Clayton first took over Dodington Surgery in 1943, serving as both a GP and local surgeon. His legacy was carried on by his son, Dr John Clayton, who joined the practice in 1954, and later by his granddaughter, Dr Ruth Clayton, who retired in April 2021.

Following the official ribbon-cutting, the practice team warmly welcomed Whitchurch residents for an open house, allowing them to explore the state-of-the-art facilities ahead of their first appointments.

Managing Partner Jenny Davies expressed her gratitude, stating, “I would like to thank Elaine Ashley who has worked on this project for over 10 years. Her determination to see the opening of this health centre has been faultless, and we are all very proud to be here today. The new health centre is a vital facility that this town has needed for a long time and now gives us the opportunity to provide our patients with primary care services in a modern and fantastic building. The whole team and I are thrilled to welcome our patients to have a look around today ahead of our first set of clinics on Monday.”

GP Partner Dr Mark Willis echoed this sentiment, highlighting the long-term vision for local healthcare. “For many years, we have been looking to ensure we have high-quality and sustainable GP services locally, so this new centre will allow patients to access services housed in purpose-built premises that are fit for the future. The collaboration between Churchmere Medical Group, Shropshire Council, the ICB, and Wrekin Housing has realised a dream that will see Churchmere Medical Group grow and support its patients for many years to come.”

Clayton Health Centre is now the single location for all primary care appointments in Whitchurch. The Bridgewater and Claypit Health Centres have now closed. Patients wishing to contact Churchmere Medical Group should continue to use the existing phone numbers: 01691 242222 or 01948 320044.