12.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Casualty released by fire crews after lorry overturns near Oswestry

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services responded to a collision at Sychtyn near Oswestry this morning, where a large goods vehicle overturned.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received the initial call at 7:43 am, prompting a swift response from fire crews.

Four fire appliances, including the specialist Rescue Tender, were mobilised from Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations. An Operations Officer also attended the scene.

Firefighters utilised cutting and spreading equipment to extricate a casualty trapped within the overturned vehicle.

The individual was successfully freed and was left in the care of the ambulance service.

No further details regarding the casualty’s condition have been released at this time.

The incident required a coordinated effort, with assistance provided by the Mid and West Wales Fire Service.

