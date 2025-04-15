Cambrian Station building unveiled in time for Easter

Oswestry is set to welcome the Easter break with a restored landmark as the scaffolding surrounding the Cambrian Station Building is finally being removed. After a year of essential repairs, the historic building is ready to be admired and enjoyed by the community once again.

A section of the restored Cambrian Railway Building. Photo: Shropshire Council

The extensive restoration project, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Shropshire Council, addressed critical safety concerns and aimed to preserve the Grade II listed building for future generations. Local building conservation specialists, Phillips and Curry Ltd., meticulously carried out the work, which included a new roof and the restoration of intricate corbels.

The work also involved the removal of dangerous asbestos tiles and their replacement with traditional Welsh slate. The building’s windows and doors have been given a fresh coat of paint in the classic Cambrian Railway colours, breathing new life into the exterior.

Beyond the aesthetic improvements, the restoration also incorporated features to support local wildlife. Nesting boxes for swifts have been installed under the eaves, and bat roosting tiles now line the roof, demonstrating a commitment to both heritage and biodiversity.

The Cambrian Station Building holds a significant place in Oswestry’s history, dating back to the mid-1860s. It once served as the bustling local railway station and the headquarters of the Cambrian Railway, playing a vital role in connecting Oswestry with North Wales. While the Cambrian Heritage Railway still uses the station seasonally, the building had fallen into disrepair and required substantial investment.

Looking ahead, further structural work is planned for the building’s interior, contingent on securing additional grant funding. However, the good news for railway enthusiasts is that the Cambrian Heritage Railways will be kicking off their summer programme this Easter.

Peter Gilbertson, Shropshire Council’s senior project management officer, expressed his delight at the progress: “We’re so pleased that the scaffolding is finally coming down, and in time for Easter. This building holds significant cultural value for our community, and these essential repairs ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations.”

He further highlighted the work undertaken while the scaffolding was in place, stating, “Since taking on the ownership of the building in 2023 lots of progress has been made. Whilst the scaffolding was in place we made some of the more fragile parts of the building safe, while retaining and reinstating its historic features where necessary.”

Mr Gilbertson extended an invitation to the public: “If you’re in and around Oswestry over the Easter break, please go and take a look. It really is a beautiful building and we’re proud to be involved in securing its future.”