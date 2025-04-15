Avian Flu protection zone lifted near Wem as disease control measures prove successful

Following the successful conclusion of Avian Influenza disease control activities and robust surveillance, the 3-kilometre protection zone established around a premise near Wem has been lifted.

A generic photo of a chicken

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed that the area previously under the protection zone will now become part of the existing 10-kilometre surveillance zone.

This decision comes after thorough monitoring and the absence of any further disease outbreaks in the area.

The surveillance zone, which remains in place, encompasses a wider area and includes the premise near Wem. Importantly, while the affected premise is located in England, part of the 10-kilometre surveillance zone extends across the border into the Wrexham local authority area of Wales.

Authorities on both sides of the border will continue to work collaboratively to monitor the situation within the surveillance zone. This involves ongoing surveillance measures to detect any potential resurgence of the disease.

The lifting of the protection zone will be welcome news for residents and businesses within the immediate vicinity, who faced stricter movement restrictions. However, those in the wider surveillance zone are reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to any biosecurity measures that may be in place.

Further updates will be provided by Defra and relevant authorities as the situation evolves.