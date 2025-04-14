Telford Tigers sign off with a win

Autocraft Telford Tigers finished off their season with a home game against Hull Seahawks. Tigers had lost their fifth game of the playoffs the previous evening in a penalty shoot out after throwing away a three goal lead.

Hull were very much still in the race for a top two spot and knew that they needed at least a point from the game or to better Peterborough’s result against Leeds.

Hull welcomed back captain Bobby Chamberlain from suspension and.started the game stronger and took the lead through Emil Svec in the fifth minute.

Telford hit back shortly after when David Thomson fired a fierce wrist shot past Dimitri Zimozdra in the Hull goal. Hull were back in front two minutes later when a shot from Tom Stubley beat Brad Day who was screened and didn’t see the puck until it had gone past him.

In the opening minute of the second period, Hull won possession of the puck after a poor turnover at centre ice led to Hull breaking in on goal and a Jonny Corneil shot from the slot beat Day. Then Svec added a second goal to put Hull firmly in control of the game.

A Hull too many men penalty gave Telford a way back into the contest. Rhodes Mitchell-King made the visitors pay with a long range shot that Zimozdra couldn’t stop. The lead was reduced further when Eric Henderson scored with a shot from the right circle after a good set up by Devon Skoleski. Tigers were level shortly after when Scott McKenzie collected his own rebound to score from close range. But Hull had the final say in the second period with a goal eight seconds from the buzzer. Another needless turnover led to Hull scoring through Lee Haywood.

A minute into the third period Telford were level once again, Thomson rifled the puck past Zimozdra for Telford’s fifth goal.

Hull went back ahead with a power play goal from Corneil but some great work by Thomson set up Skoleski for the equaliser.

Telford were able to score twice in quick succession to take the lead. Harry Ferguson hit a terrific wrist shot past Zimozdra and then less than a minute later Edgars Landsbergs smashed a low shot past Zimozdra to double Telford’s lead.

Hull didn’t give up and pulled a goal back when a shot hit Chamberlain’s skate and deflected into the goal. But the final say on the scoreboard went to Tigers as Ferguson battled into the Hull defensive zone and hammered a shot into the top corner of the goal to seal a win for Telford in the final game of the season.

Both teams miss out on the Final Four and their season is over.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 9 Hull Seahawks 7 .

Scorers: David Thomson (2), Harry Ferguson (2), Eric Henderson, Scott McKenzie, Edgars Landsbergs, Devon Skoleski and Rhodes Mitchell-King.

Man of the match: Harry Ferguson.

After the game Head Coach, Tom Watkins, commented, “It’s nice to win the final game of the season, but not how I would like to see us win. Defensively yet again it was a real struggle but we scored more than them which is what counts. It was a bit like Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United team!

“We came from behind to finish on a positive note at home in front of our fans which was good for them to see us go out with a victory.

“It’s been a frustrating season in the whole but we pushed extremely hard to qualify for the Final Four. With losses in overtime and on penalty shots at home that cost us a chance of qualifying. Had those results gone the other way it could have been very different and giving up a three goal lead last night cost us as well.

“You have to earn it every night to win games, either with energy, commitment, discipline in our structure/systems or quality performances. Too many nights this season we haven’t had the quality or the ability to play well off the puck defensively or manage the game to win it and shut games down. We will have to be better next season and that is what I will be looking for when building the roster for the next campaign.

“Finally, I would like to thank all of our fans for their tremendous support this season and also thank the volunteers and match night team who do a great job for us every weekend.”