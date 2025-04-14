Shropshire Union Canal Society open more of Monty canal

The sun shone brightly on Crickheath Wharf near Oswestry recently as the Shropshire Union Canal Society held a jubilant ‘Topping Out’ ceremony to mark the successful rewatering of another significant section of the Montgomery Canal.

A large crowd gathered at the wharf to witness the milestone

This latest achievement means that the notorious Shropshire Gap – the currently unrestored stretch of the canal between Crickheath and the Welsh border at Llanymynech – has been reduced by a further 10%, bringing the dream of a fully navigable waterway closer to reality.

A large crowd gathered at the wharf to witness the milestone, with Tom Fulda, the Shropshire Union Canal Society’s restoration project manager, expressing his gratitude to all who had contributed to the success.

He specifically thanked the funders, Shropshire Council and the Canal & River Trust, as well as the dedicated volunteers, including those from the Dry Stone Walling Association who lent their expertise to the wharf wall.

Local support was also highlighted, with thanks extended to Parish Councils, businesses such as Tudor Griffiths, Monty’s Brewery, and Henstone Distillery, and the many local residents, towpath walkers, and boaters who have offered their encouragement throughout the project.

The ceremony reached its peak with the traditional ribbon-cutting, performed by special guests Lezley Picton and Hen Breukelaar, Canal & River Trust Regional Director – West Midlands.

Mr Breukelaar lauded the collective effort, stating, “What a truly amazing achievement, and I’d personally like to thank whoever ordered the weather today! But seriously, I think in a world that is so dominated by worry and negativity, what a fantastic, inspiring example of communities coming together to restore something that is so wonderful. As we arrived by boat, we were filled with such appreciation of the beauty of nature, the biodiversity of this wonderful waterway; it deserves to be restored and cherished by all.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, the article clarified the meaning of a ‘Topping Out’ ceremony. Rooted in a nearly 2,000-year-old Scandinavian tradition, it’s a symbolic gesture that acknowledges the immense hard work, dedication, and skill of everyone involved in the completion of a construction phase – in this case, a crucial step in the canal’s restoration. The society anticipates many more such celebrations as the Montgomery Canal project progresses.

The event also served to highlight the impressive scale of the volunteer effort driving the restoration. Since the project’s inception last year, 67 Society volunteers have contributed their time, with 23 new members joining specifically for this endeavor. Remarkably, all but one of these volunteers hail from the local area spanning Shropshire, Cheshire, and Powys, with the exception being a dedicated supporter who travelled all the way from Australia, demonstrating the project’s global appeal.

Furthermore, the project has benefited from the generosity of corporate volunteers, with 50 individuals from Practice Plan in Oswestry, Openreach, consulting engineers Arcadis and RSK, and the Canal & River Trust each dedicating a day to the cause. In total, over the 15 works parties held, an astounding 6,500 volunteer hours have been invested in bringing this section of the Montgomery Canal back to life.

The ‘Topping Out’ ceremony at Crickheath Wharf marks a significant step forward in the long-term ambition to fully restore the Montgomery Canal, showcasing the power of community collaboration and the unwavering dedication of volunteers in preserving and revitalizing a vital piece of waterways heritage. With this latest success under their belt, the Shropshire Union Canal Society and their partners look forward to many more milestones on the journey to reconnecting this historic waterway.