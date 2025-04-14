School chef reaches national final

A school chef who wowed judges with his culinary skills will now compete to be crowned national School Chef of the Year after winning the regional heat.

Michael Tafft, a school catering manager with Telford & Wrekin Council, won the West Midlands LACA School Chef of Year competition, which was held at Rational Kitchen in Cannock.

To take part in the competition, Michael had a budget of £1.60 per head to create a main meal and pudding and had to ensure the dishes complied with the school food standards.

Not fazed by the challenge, Michael put his culinary skills to the test to create a top-notch dish that had proved popular with young taste testers.

Michael presented the judges with four servings of a chicken burrito bowl served with garlic and chilli black bean rice with a beetroot and black bean brownie for dessert.

Michael Tafft, school catering manager at Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“To compete, I had to design my own dishes, plan the method to produce on a large scale and take into account allergens.

“I’m pleased to say the dishes proved popular with young taste testers. They enjoyed the flavours but didn’t realise that the dishes were loaded with so many vegetables and lots of protein.

“I look forward to competing in the national competition this summer.”

Michael had 10 years’ experience in the private sector before making the move to school catering manager with the Council in 2013.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employments and Skills, said:

“A huge well done to Michael for winning the regional heat and making it through to the national competition.

“We’re proud to have Michael working within our school catering team and using his expertise and creative flare to produce dishes that are tasty, but importantly healthy for our children and young people.”

The competition is sponsored by Premier Foods.