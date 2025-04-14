Lewis Evans and Cameron Jones lead the way in Shropshire victory

Shropshire stepped up preparations for the start of the new National Counties Cricket Association season by getting the better of Worcestershire Academy by four wickets in a friendly at Allscott Heath Cricket Club.

Allscott Heath Cricket Club hosted Shropshire’s friendly against Worcestershire Academy

Shrewsbury captain Lewis Evans and new signing Cameron Jones, 20, a former Worcestershire player, impressed with bat and ball against a talented young side from New Road.

After both taking three wickets as Worcestershire Academy were bowled out for 150, the duo shared an unbroken seventh wicket partnership of 63 to guide Shropshire to victory.

Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket, said: “There was a few new faces in the Shropshire team and they all acquitted themselves admirably.

“There’s always going to be an element of nerves, but we try to put them at ease and everybody played their part.

“I expect Lewis to bowl well as he’s a proven performer with his left-arm wrist spin. With his batting, he came in at number seven with the score 57-5 and the game most definitely in the balance.

“He steadied the ship and played a very accomplished and mature innings to help secure victory.

“Cameron bowled with considerable pace and control on his Shropshire debut. That didn’t surprise me as I’ve seen him bowl a lot through junior cricket. I also knew he could also bat and he played well together with Lewis.”

Sunday’s fixture saw two Shropshire cricketers who both broke into the Worcestershire first team last season line up on opposite sides.

Jack Home, having made his England under-19 debut in South Africa in January, was in the Shropshire team, with Harry Darley included in the Worcestershire side.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Worcestershire and I thank them for allowing Harry and Jack to come and play,” added Ed Home. “It was very much appreciated by the watching Shropshire supporters.

“And a special mention for Allscott Heath Cricket Club as they did a fantastic job hosting a Shropshire men’s senior match for the first time and it couldn’t have gone better.”

Worcestershire Academy elected to bat first and were bowled out off the final ball of their 40-over innings for 150, with Sohaym Maddekar top scoring with 49 and Daniel Lategan making 23.

Spinner Evans claimed 3-20 from eight overs and seamer Jones took 3-25 from six overs, while there also a wicket apiece for Jacques Banton, George McCormick, Will Jenkins and Ben Roberts.

Shropshire, in reply, were 88-6 when Evans and Jones, who will be playing his club cricket for Shifnal in the Birmingham League this season, combined well to lead them to 151-6 from 29.5 overs.

Evans hit a six and four boundaries in his unbeaten 43 from 63 balls, with Jones contributing 25 not out from 28 balls. Opener Rahul Kaushal, who recently joined Shifnal from Bridgnorth, had earlier made 25.

Ollie Smith (3-23), another product of the Cricket Shropshire pathway, and Darley (2-23) were among the wickets for Worcestershire.

Shropshire, who were captained by Tom Fell, deputising for Charlie Home, will open their NCCA Trophy campaign against Herefordshire at Eastnor on Sunday, April 27.

Shropshire’s first home game in the 50-over competition will be against Norfolk at Shrewsbury a week later on Sunday, May 4.