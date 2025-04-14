Hospital Chaplain gets patients moving and dancing

With the help of a chaplain and his guitar, hospital patients are being encouraged to move and dance to help prevent the decline of mobility and muscle strength.

Multi-faith Chaplain Kevin with the Ward 37 Team

If patients are bed-bound whilst in hospital this can lead Hospital Associated Deconditioning (HAD). So, with his guitar, multi-faith chaplain Kevin Place visits wards, playing songs and encouraging patients and staff to move and join in.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has introduced a programme called ‘Music + Move’. It started in December 2024 and was so successful that it is now a monthly fixture.

HAD can happen when patients are inactive and stay in bed all day. This can lead to a decline in mobility and muscle wastage with as much as 10% being lost in the first seven days of a hospital admission for those age 80 and over.

Staying as active as possible whilst patients get better from illness or injury in hospital is very important and can reduce recovery time.

Patients are encouraged, if able, to participate not only in the sing-a-long, but also to move to the music.

Lynette Williams, Reconditioning Lead and Movement Matters Lead Nurse, said: “HAD is a syndrome which affects both the body and the mind. The engagement and physical activity promote whole-body reconditioning, and also leads to reduced anxiety and depression, which are common side effects of staying in hospital.

“Patients have told us that they feel a lot more energetic after the sessions, and that it was lovely to join in with the singing and dance moves.

“One patient, who is living with dementia, said that the activities lift her spirits and help to distract from her confusing memories.”

Kevin plays a variety of songs from ABBA’s Mamma Mia to 500 Miles by The Proclaimers, which provides patients with the chance to have a sing-a-long and encourage movement, but also brings a sense of joy and fun to both patients and staff alike.

He said: “I enjoy how music connects us and can reach people in a very deep way. I’ve seen how moving a remembered song can be and people lighting up with joy when singing or clapping along to a popular chorus.

“A hospital ward is not an easy place and a song or two can really lift the spirits of everyone, staff and visitors included, bringing smiles on difficult days.”