Safe Places Shropshire secures lottery funding to expand vital support

Safe Places Shropshire has announced a major boost to its services after receiving a substantial grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Pictured are Ruby Hartshorn (Chairperson) and Ann Shaw (Secretary) of Safe Places Shropshire

The funding will enable the charity to significantly expand its network of safe havens and enhance support for vulnerable individuals across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The National Lottery grant marks a pivotal moment for the community-driven initiative, which provides short-term safe and supportive environments for people in need. The funding will allow Safe Places Shropshire to upscale its operations, purchase essential equipment, and implement new programs to meet the growing demands within the local community.

Ruby Hartshorn, Chair of Safe Places Shropshire, expressed immense gratitude for the support. “We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund and the players of the National Lottery for this generous support,” she said. “This funding will enable us to make a substantial difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals throughout Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, ensuring they have access to safe and supportive environments when they need it most.”

The grant will be instrumental in expanding the network of designated Safe Places, which currently includes shops, libraries, cafés, and community centres. These locations offer immediate assistance to individuals who may be feeling scared, lost, or vulnerable, providing a space to make a phone call or simply sit quietly before continuing their journey.

Safe Places Shropshire supports a wide range of vulnerable groups, including individuals with disabilities, mental health issues, young people, and older adults. Ann Shaw, Secretary at Safe Places Shropshire, highlighted the impact of the funding on their ability to provide targeted support. “With this grant, we can now offer more targeted support to those who need it most,” she explained. “We will be able to develop specialised resources to include the night-time economy and outreach programs that cater to the unique needs of different vulnerable groups within our community.”

A key focus for Safe Places Shropshire will be raising awareness about the availability of these safe spaces and the support they offer. The funding will be used to launch a comprehensive community engagement campaign aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging more people to utilize the services available. This campaign aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all residents.

While the National Lottery grant represents a significant step forward, it is just the beginning of Safe Places Shropshire’s long-term vision. The charity aims to build a sustainable network of Safe Places accessible to everyone across the county. “Our vision is to create a network of Safe Places that is accessible to everyone, regardless of where they are in Shropshire,” said Ruby Hartshorn. “This funding is a crucial part of that vision, and we are excited to see the positive changes it will bring to our community.”