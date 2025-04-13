Double the volunteers help transform award winning Telford park

A volunteer group has been bolstered by double the usual number of volunteers at recent sessions to help transform the award winning Telford Town Park.

Lyreco volunteers day – Kathryn,Nigel,Beverly,Ian,Claire,Megan,Amy,Katherine and Brian

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) have been joined by volunteers from local companies as they dismantled and moved the Japanese garden in the Chelsea Gardens and restoration work to encourage reptiles back into the park.

The difficult job involved moving trees, gravel, large stones and a lantern to its new home for visitors to continue to enjoy the space – as well as cutting back trees and plants in the reptile area.

Adrian Smith, chairman of the Friends, and the group of 12 regular volunteers have been joined by staff from local firms Lyreco and Fujitsu at recent sessions.

He said: “It has been fantastic to be joined by staff from local firms who have seen the benefit of joining a voluntary group and also being outside in nature and making a difference. “We are always eager to work with companies and show them the work we do but also benefit from the strength and knowledge of additional volunteers.

“The occasions where our volunteers have been joined by staff from these firms have been a huge success and great fun has been had by all!”

Claire Bastone, from Lyreco, said: “Our team rolled up their sleeves to support the ongoing transformation of Chelsea Gardens.

“The team worked together to create a serene and inviting space, ensuring the Japanese garden retained its unique charm in its new setting.

“Through our work volunteering scheme, we encourage our Lyreco teams to dedicate their time to give back to good causes, helping to make a difference and connect with their local communities.”

Fujitsu’s partnership with FOTTP was initiated by a colleague who was passionate about supporting the local group, which is based near the company’s Telford offices.

Kevin Deane, Delivery Executive from Fujitsu, said: “Volunteering initiatives are an essential part of our commitment to giving back to local communities. “These activities form an integral component of our broader Social Value programme, which benefits both the wellbeing of our employees and the local community.

“It has been a rewarding experience to assist clearing space for the creation of a reptile habitat. We removed hawthorn trees that had become overgrown, and it was incredibly fulfilling to witness the transformation of the site with each session. This contribution ensures the habitat will be completed before the nesting season begins, preventing potential delays of several months.”

There are 40 members of FOTTP and gardening sessions are held each week on a Wednesday morning and once a month on a Saturday morning as well.