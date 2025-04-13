8.5 C
Council calls for urgent road safety review on A518 after fatal collision

Telford & Wrekin Council has demanded an urgent review of road safety on the A518 between Telford and Newport following a fatal collision on Wednesday morning.

The A518 between Newport and Telford. Image: Google Street View
The A518 between Newport and Telford. Image: Google Street View

In response to the tragic incident, which claimed the life of a woman in her 50s, the council has arranged an urgent meeting with West Mercia Police for tomorrow, Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The meeting will focus on immediate actions aimed at preventing further incidents on the busy stretch of road, as well as the deployment of targeted interventions to enhance road safety.

The council has also confirmed that an independent review of road safety on this section of the A518 was already commissioned and that the findings will be reported as soon as possible.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 8.45 am on Wednesday morning, close to the junction with Lilleshall. The incident involved a grey BMW travelling towards Newport and a grey Audi A5 heading in the direction of Telford.

Tragically, the female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other car sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for urgent treatment. A child, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, was also treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further assessment.

The council’s swift response highlights the community’s concern following the devastating incident and the desire for immediate action to improve safety on the A518.

