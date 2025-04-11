19.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 11, 2025
Witnesses sought following assault in Craven Arms

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Craven Arms on Wednesday morning.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after a man in his twenties was reportedly punched on Dale Street.

The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 10 am in an alleyway located behind the Craven Arms Medical Practice.  

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the assault.  

The arrested man has since been released on bail while police continue their investigation into the incident.  

PC Micheal Pearce, the investigating officer, said, “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who saw anything suspicious in the surrounding streets around the time of the incident. Any piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is urged to contact police.

