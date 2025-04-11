Two men jailed for murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury

Two men have today been given a life sentence to serve a 28-year jail term each for the murder of DPD driver, Aurman Singh.

Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court

Mehakdeep Singh, aged 24, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 26, both formerly of Tipton, West Midlands, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court for their part in the brutal attack on 21 August, 2023 in Shrewsbury.

The pair, along with seven other men, planned the attack on Aurman following an incident the previous day at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire.

During the three-week trial held last month, the jury were told how the group of men had gained information of Aurman’s delivery route on the day of the attack.

They then travelled to Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill and lay in wait for Aurman as he made deliveries with a colleague.

Using an arsenal of weapons including an axe, hockey stick and shovel they attacked Aurman as he tried to flee. His injuries were so severe that there was no chance of him surviving, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects then fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of the weapons in nearby Hubert Way.

The Mercedes, which Mehakdeep and Sehajpal travelled in, was later found dumped on Kynaston Road in Shrewsbury. The two men called a taxi, which took them to Shrewsbury Railway Station where they got a train to Wolverhampton before fleeing abroad several days later.

Following an investigation by West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, officers were able to locate Mehakdeep and Sehajpal in Austria, and on May 20, 2024 they were arrested at an address in Hohenzell. They were then later charged with Aurman’s murder.

On March 31, 2025 Mehakdeep and Sehajpal were unanimously found guilty of murder by a jury following a three-week trial.

Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp, from the force’s Major Investigation Unit – North, said: “This attack was calculated and brutal; it was not a robbery that went wrong, it was planned and Aurman was their sole target.

“Following an incident the previous day that involved Aurman, the group used a contact to access inside information from his employer to learn Aurman’s delivery route, before laying in wait for him on a quiet Shropshire street.

“The group used an arsenal of weapons against Aurman, who was defenceless. There is no doubt in my mind what their intention was, and that was to kill him.

“Exactly a year ago five men were sentenced to a combined total of 122 years for their part in Aurman’s death, and today I am pleased a further two men have been given a 28-year prison sentence for their role in this senseless killing.

“This investigation has been complex and saw us work closely with police forces across the country and abroad, and I would like to thank my team and everyone involved for their hard work in getting us to this point.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy added: “I said this last year, and I feel it is appropriate again today as these latest sentencings should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts.

“I hope Aurman’s family can take reassurance from today’s sentencing, knowing that the men responsible for his death have been put behind bars.”

In April 2024 four men; Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick – were all sentenced to 28 years each for Aurman’s murder.

A fifth man, known as the inside man, Sukhmandeep Singh, aged 24, of Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was convicted of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in supplying Aurman’s delivery route to the group.