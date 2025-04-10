Wellington’s historic race returns bigger and better for 2025

The historic Bayley Mile race around Wellington is returning as a bigger and better event this year.

Dave Bradshaw, winner of last year’s Bayley Mile, with former mayor Paul Davis

The Bayley Mile is a traditional road race for pupils of Wellington schools which started in the 1930s and was revived 28 years ago.

This year the town’s businesses and the general public have been invited to compete in the race on May 7.

“The event, which is run by Wellington Town Council, has been opened up to retailers and the public and we are looking for as many people as possible to take part,” said Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer at Wellington Town Council.

“It should be a lot of fun with some very healthy competition between the shops and local people.

“All Wellington schools have been invited and we normally get about 120 runners completing the course around the town.

“It is always a pleasure to see the enthusiasm of the competitors as they run round the streets of Wellington and we look forward to another successful event this year.”

The original race was the idea of John Bayley who founded a school, later to be renamed Wrekin College, at the age of 27, and who was knighted in 1921 for his services to education.

It was revived in 1996 when Jim Mostyn of Wrekin College and Gary Davies as Mayor of Wellington decided to hold an event which would bring local schools together in a competitive environment.

The pupils’ race will start at 1pm and the race for businesses will start at 2.45pm from the ‘swimming pool east’ car park. Anyone interested in taking part should contact adrienne.taylor@wellington-shropshire.gov.uk