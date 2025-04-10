Shropshire’s cricketers prepare for new season with Worcestershire Academy friendly

Shropshire will step up preparations for the new National Counties Cricket Association season by playing Worcestershire Academy in a friendly this weekend.

Allscott Heath Cricket Club will host the pre-season friendly

The 40 overs per side contest will take place at Allscott Heath Cricket Club on Sunday, starting at 12 noon, with free admission for spectators.

Shropshire first team coach Ed Ashlin said: “We are really pleased to be going to Allscott, a club with a great band of loyal hard-working volunteers, and the facilities at the club are fantastic.

“We are really looking forward to going there and it should be a good day.

“There’s a few new faces in the Shropshire side. Availability can be mixed early season, but it was always the plan that we would put a mix of players in the team, some more experienced players alongside some younger lads.

“It’s a chance to have a further look at some players who have attended winter training, so we can see them playing in a match. We have selected a strong and competitive team.”

Former Worcestershire all-rounder Cameron Jones, who recently signed for Shifnal, will make his first Shropshire appearance.

Jones played once for Worcestershire’s first team during his time at New Road, a One-Day Cup match against Somerset at Taunton in August 2023.

There are also places in the Shropshire team for Shifnal top order batter Rahul Kaushal, Loughborough University student Joe Johnson, Chester Boughton Hall seamer George McCormick and promising Shrewsbury seamer Will Jenkins.

Ashlin said: “Cameron Jones bowls with good pace and he’s got the potential to get back into the professional game. He’s still got room for development and I’m sure he will be a fantastic addition this year with both bat and ball.

“Rahul Kaushal, who has joined Shifnal after a good season with Bridgnorth last year in the Birmingham League, has trained well over the winter.

“Joe Johnson is a good cricketer, a batter and a leg spinner. He came to the last training session and looks like someone who can add something to us.

“George McCormick has been involved with the Shropshire Academy team for the last couple of years and is looking to make that next step. He lives in Whitchurch and came through the Shropshire pathway. It’s an opportunity for us to have another look at him.

“It’s the same with Will Jenkins, a young lad who has also come through the Shropshire pathway, all the age groups. He’s now at university and plays for Shrewsbury. He’s a seam bowler, so it’s a good opportunity to have a look at where is he with his development.”

It will be a special day for all-rounder Luke Thornton this weekend as he represents Shropshire at his home club ground after recently returning to Allscott Heath from Shrewsbury.

Former Worcestershire batter Tom Fell, starting his third season with Shropshire, will captain the county on Sunday.

Shropshire’s NCCA season begins with a trip to Eastnor to face Herefordshire in the opening group game in the NCCA Trophy on Sunday, April 27.

Shropshire’s Team

Joe Johnson (Loughborough University), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton, captain), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Luke Thornton (Allscott Heath), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Cameron Jones (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), George McCormick (Chester Boughton Hall), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Will Jenkins (Shrewsbury).