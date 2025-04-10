Shrewsbury’s Lord Hill statue set for essential repairs

The imposing statue of Lord Hill, perched atop the historic column that bears his name in Shrewsbury, is set to undergo essential repair work later this year.

Lord Hill’s column in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Shropshire Council announced today that the remedial work is planned to begin in the summer or autumn of 2025, aiming to address safety concerns and preserve the landmark for future generations.

Located at the prominent junction of London Road and Abbey Foregate, the Lord Hill Column has been a defining feature of the Shrewsbury skyline since its construction between 1814 and 1816. However, recent safety concerns regarding the condition of the statue have led to the base of The Column being temporarily cordoned off, restricting visitor access.

During this period of restricted access, Shropshire Council has been inspecting and monitoring the statue to fully understand the extent of the necessary repairs. The council is collaborating closely with conservation stakeholders, including Historic England, to ensure that the upcoming work not only addresses the immediate safety issues but also adheres to conservation heritage standards.

While the immediate focus is on significant remedial repairs, Shropshire Council has acknowledged that the statue has undergone several significant repairs in the past. Looking to the future, the council is exploring the possibility of a long-term solution, which could involve replacing the statue. This consideration, however, involves a number of complex factors that will need careful evaluation.

In the short term, the priority is the upcoming repair work slated for the latter half of 2025. Shropshire Council has assured the local community that it will strive to minimise disruption to the surrounding area during this vital undertaking. They have also expressed their gratitude in advance for the public’s support and understanding as these crucial repairs are carried out to safeguard the Lord Hill statue.

The announcement also highlighted the valuable contribution of the Friends of Lord Hill’s Column group. For the past decade, this dedicated group has worked in partnership with Shropshire Council to open The Column to the public on scheduled summer days, a venture that has proven to be immensely popular with both residents and visitors.

The Lord Hill Column, designated as a Grade II* Listed building in 1953, holds significant historical and architectural importance. Standing as the tallest free-standing Doric column in England, it remains a key focal point within Shropshire, a testament to the Duke of Wellington’s trusted right-hand man during the Napoleonic Wars. The upcoming repair work will ensure that this iconic structure and its crowning statue continue to stand tall for many years to come.