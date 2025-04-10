Shrewsbury charity shop celebrates brand-new Outlet with special event

Music, cake and sounds of celebration will fill the air of a Shrewsbury charity shop as it opens its doors after hours to launch a new section for keen bargain-hunters.

Superstore Manager Beckie Harrison prepares for evening shopping event with shop volunteers and staff

Severn Hospice’s Superstore in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, one of the largest charity shops in the county, is inviting local people to join in with the launch-night fun for its new ‘Outlet’ section.

The new sales space, all to support the work of the hospice in caring for local people, will hold an extended range of great second-hand finds, all at heavily discounted outlet prices.

Carla Siswick, Head of Retail at Severn Hospice, said: “Our shops are at the heart of our fundraising efforts, and we couldn’t do it without our incredible shoppers and donors. Every purchase and donation helps us support local families facing heartbreak.”

The hospice has 32 shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, which collectively raise more than £1.5 million each year. These funds help support the hospice’s vital services for local people and their families living with incurable illness.

For every £3 spent on caring, the hospice needs to raise £2. The new Outlet section is designed to help move stock quickly while offering customers unbeatable prices.

“We want to make the most of every generous donation we receive,” Carla explained. “This new section will help us keep some of our slower-moving stock flowing while offering our customers the chance to find fantastic deals – it’s truly a win-win!”

To mark the launch of the Outlet, the Superstore is hosting an after-hours shopping event on the evening of 17 April, just in time for the long Easter weekend.

The evening promises live music from local musician Paul Henshaw at 5 pm, performances by talented students from Voice Box Classes throughout the afternoon, plus cake, balloons, and – of course – shelves and rails brimming with great bargains!

Carla added: “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration with the local community, so don’t miss out on the fun!”