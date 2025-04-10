Police make swift arrest after burglary in Newport

A rapid police response in Newport has led to the arrest of a man following a burglary at a farm machinery business in the early hours of this morning.

Telford Farm Machinery in Chetwynd End. Image: Google Street View

Officers were alerted to a break-in at Telford Farm Machinery in Chetwynd End at approximately 2.50 am. Reports indicated that two men had forced entry to the property and were seen leaving the area in a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Responding officers quickly located the vehicle nearby. A search of the car resulted in the recovery of a number of chainsaws and air rifles, believed to have been stolen from the premises.

Shortly after, a 51-year-old man, who was an occupant of the vehicle, was found a short distance away and subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary. He is currently in police custody while enquiries continue.

Detectives from Telford’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team are now actively working to identify and locate the second man who was witnessed leaving the scene of the crime.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their investigation. Anyone who may have seen the incident, the white Vauxhall Corsa in the area, or has any other relevant details is urged to contact the police.

Alternatively, individuals who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-org.uk.