Record-breaking numbers at Shrewsbury car boot event

A record-breaking number of people headed to a popular Shrewsbury car boot sale at the weekend, with over 170 sellers braving the early morning frost to offer up unwanted goods at bargain prices.

Ryan and Jane Jervis at the car boot

Now in its 15th year, the DMOS People West Mid Showground car boot sale takes place on the majority of Sunday mornings, depending on other events, and has steadily grown to become the most popular in the region.

Hosted at the iconic showground in Shrewsbury, the event not only provides a vibrant marketplace for bargain hunters and sellers alike but also serves a greater purpose – every penny raised supports The Rural Charity and helps maintain the showground as a vital community asset.

Ryan and Jane Jervis, longtime volunteers affectionately known as the “stalwarts” of the car boot, were on hand to witness the record crowds.

Nearly stepping back from their Sunday morning duties last year, the couple were instead spurred on by the community spirit and sense of purpose the event brings.

“It’s just wonderful,” said Jane. “People really appreciate it. They make money, and we raise money to help the charity. With today’s cost of living crisis, we have to help each other grow and prosper.

“The record attendance on Sunday was simply fantastic, and the goodwill from everyone was just brilliant.”

The DMOS People West Mid Showground Car Boot continues to be a shining example of grassroots community effort, turning secondhand treasures into meaningful support for local causes.