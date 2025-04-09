MP calls on the Government to ‘recognise the benefits’ of specialist hospitals

Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire has called for the Government to ‘recognise the benefits’ of specialist hospitals, which could be instrumental in improving care and reducing waiting lists in the NHS.

Helen hosting the Federation of Specialist Hospitals report launch: The power of specialism in the NHS

Last Wednesday in Parliament, Helen hosted the launch of the Federation of Specialist Hospitals new report on the power of specialism in the future NHS, which calls for the Government to work with the Federation to outline the strategic role that specialist hospitals could play in the NHS’s upcoming 10-Year Plan.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital – just outside of Gobowen – is widely recognised as a provider of high-quality care and is world-renowned for its work.

Helen has been campaigning since her election for the reopening of the Oswestry to Gobowen railway line, confirmed for construction early last year and then put on indefinite hold by the new Government. The line would hugely benefit the hospital, ensuring easier access for both patients and staff, and Helen has continued to lobby the Labour government to proceed with the project.

Helen has also repeatedly called on the Government ensure that the Veterans’ Healthcare Centre at the hospital – established by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer – to support veterans across the UK, continues to receive funding from the NHS to enable its work.

Liberal Democrats pledged in their manifesto to ensure increased training of specialists, particularly in cancer treatment, so that every cancer patient has a dedicated specialist supporting them.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“We are lucky that The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is based in North Shropshire, providing excellent care to patients here and from around the country.

“There is huge potential to spread their expert knowledge throughout our healthcare system, and to help acute hospitals clear the Conservatives’ disgraceful elective care backlog.

“The Government must recognise the benefits of specialist hospitals, and work with the Federation to ensure they are utilised in the NHS’s upcoming 10-Year Plan.”