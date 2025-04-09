Hazelwood set to open its doors to Whitchurch community

A brand-new extra care scheme in Whitchurch is opening its doors for the first time to showcase affordable homes, designed exclusively for the over 55s.

A bedroom interior at Hazelwood

Hazelwood has been built at the Paul Moss site by Housing Plus Group under its ShireLiving brand and is set to start welcoming its first tenants in April. It will offer 71 self-contained apartments for the over 55s and a new, modern, two-storey health centre for the wider Whitchurch community.

The new development will also feature a community space and café, as well as the integration of Pauls Moss House into the scheme.

- Advertisement -

Members of the public, and anyone looking for new affordable homes are invited to come along to the new scheme on Saturday 12 April between 10am and 4pm to have a tour of the new site and speak to teams about what will be offered.

The neighbouring health centre will also be opening its doors to the public, with visitors invited to look around the new facility between 2 – 4:30pm.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the different jobs available at Hazelwood, including roles available in care, catering and building maintenance. Details of all vacancies can be found at www.wrekin.com/careers

Visitors can relax with a cuppa while having a chat with the different teams across the Housing Plus Group to find out more about life at Hazelwood. Afterwards, they can explore all the communal areas on offer and take a sneak peek at one of the one and two bed, self-contained apartments.

Paula Reynolds, Head of Retirement Housing at Housing Plus Group said:

“We’re really excited to be opening Hazelwood and supporting tenants into their new homes later this month.

“This open day will provide the opportunity for anyone to come down and find out more about the apartments available, whether you’re looking for yourself or a relative.

“It’s also a chance to learn more about the employment opportunities available.

“Housing Plus Group provides over 33,000 affordable homes and we’re one of the largest providers of care and support services in the region.

“We’re really looking forward to opening this new scheme at Pauls Moss to the community, giving choice to individuals to live independently while providing numerous housing and care employment opportunities. If you’re interested, we’d love to meet up and have a chat with you.”