Final preparations being made for colourful day of fun and fundraising at Apley

A field near Telford will be awash with smiles and colour as hundreds of people raise money for charity next month.

Emilie Kerr of Lingen Davies, Daniel Morton and Linda Harris of Apley, and Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies

Plans are being finalised for the Telford leg of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s ColourFest will take place at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth.

The 5km fun run will see participants bathed in colourful paint and sure to be having plenty of fun on Saturday 17 May – while raising money to help those affected by cancer.

At Apley there will be live entertainment from the team at Shropshire Live, a warm up run by Hitsona gym, a face glitter station, and post-run treats and refreshments provided by the on-site Farm Shop.

On exactly the same day the same event will take place at Meadow Springs in Caersws and Sansaw Estate in Shrewsbury in order to raise as much money and have as much fun as possible.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said ColourFest will be the largest event in the charity’s history and everyone on the staff team is looking forward to creating a memorable event for the Lingen Davies community.

“Our colour runs have proved overwhelmingly popular, and we have always had good crowds supporting us. We have set big goals for our fundraising this year and ColourFest will really kick off our summer programme of events in style. I hope as many people can join us as possible, bring along your friends, family and colleagues and be part of something special.”

Previous Colour Runs have raised over £100,000 to date to support the work of Lingen Davies in the wider community, which last year celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Graeme Manton, Estate Director for Apley, said: “”We are delighted to support such a worthy cause and welcome Lingen Davies back to our estate to host their Colour Run Event.

“Last year was a huge success and we are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back here. We have a great course lined up alongside our onsite food and drink offerings here at the Apley Farm Shop.

“It’s shaping up to be bigger and better than ever with the festival feel and runners will be sure to find everything they need to refuel after all their hard work and fundraising too.”

The event at Apley is sponsored by Babcock International, Fodens Solicitors and Paveways.

Participants must pre-register to take part in the run through the charity’s website lingendavies.co.uk/events and the entry fee includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a unique finisher’s medal. Tickets are £19 for adults, £9.50 for children aged 12 and under and family tickets are also available.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund enhances cancer services for local people and delivers a wider range of therapy and support to those impacted by cancer in the community. Last year the charity spent almost £1 million on equipment, projects and services to benefit local cancer patients and those living with cancer and beyond in the wider community.