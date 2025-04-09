Woman dies following collision on A518 near Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A518 Wellington Road near Lilleshall this morning.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 8.45 am, resulted in the death of a woman in her 50s and serious injuries to a male driver.

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to the junction with Lilleshall, following reports of a collision involving a grey BMW travelling towards Newport and a grey Audi A5 heading in the direction of Telford.

The female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other car sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. A child, who was a passenger in the second vehicle, was also treated and taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews found a woman who was the driver of one of the cars in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced life support to her, however, sadly nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A man who was the driver of the second vehicle was treated by ambulance crews for serious injuries and was conveyed by air ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“A boy, the passenger of the second vehicle, was assessed by ambulance staff for injuries not thought to be serious and conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”

Inspector Chris Henry of West Mercia Police expressed his condolences, stating: “Our thoughts are with both families at this very difficult time. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help us establish how the collision has occurred or who may have dash cam footage to assist.”

He added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either car, a grey BMW travelling in the direction of Newport and a grey Audi A5 travelling towards Telford, prior to the collision.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they received the initial call at 8.45 am and dispatched four fire appliances from Newport, Telford Central, and Wellington fire stations, along with an Operations Officer.

Firefighters worked alongside paramedics from the Land Ambulance Service, two Midlands Air Ambulances and police officers who were managing the scene.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, including dash cam footage, to come forward. They can be contacted by calling 01905 973325 or by emailing kris.jones@westmercia.police.uk.