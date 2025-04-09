Bishop’s Castle gears up for free Community Support Event and Coffee Morning

Local residents are invited to a free community support event and coffee morning this Friday, 11th April, at Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle.

Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle

The drop-in session, running from 10am to 1pm, offers a fantastic opportunity for everyone in the local community to connect with a diverse range of support partners.

Attendees can expect informal chats with professionals who will be on hand to provide practical advice, guidance, and crucial information. Health checks and advice will also be available, and depending on individual eligibility, there may even be access to free devices and equipment.

- Advertisement -

The event is being hosted by Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS), an organization dedicated to supporting sustainable communities. ESWS is collaborating with the Community Wellbeing Outreach Team and other partners to make this valuable event a reality. Their joint aim is to improve access to essential services, reduce inequalities, and ultimately contribute to a healthier and happier rural community.

Polly Owen, Manager of ESWS, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating: “Following the success of our first event last Autumn we are delighted to again be able to bring such a wide range of services right to the heart of our community, offering local residents the opportunity to talk face to face with support providers and find out more about the help and advice that is available”.

This free drop-in event offers a convenient and accessible way for local residents to explore the support available to them. Whether you’re seeking advice on a specific issue, interested in health information, or simply looking for a friendly chat over a cup of coffee, everyone is welcome.

Don’t miss out on this valuable community event! Head to Enterprise House, Bishop’s Castle this Friday, 11th April, between 10am and 1pm.