Shropshire FA Honours Football Stalwarts with Long Service Awards

The Shropshire Football Association hosted a special awards ceremony at the weekend to celebrate the extraordinary dedication and service of four individuals who have devoted decades to football in the county.

Dave Rowe – Shropshire FA President, Mike Hames, John Tranter, Eric Parker, Phil Davies, and Dave Simpson – Shropshire FA Chair

The Long Service Awards, presented on Saturday (5th April) at Shrewsbury Town’s home game against Cambridge United, recognised Phil Davies, Eric Parker, Mike Hames, and John Tranter for their combined 200+ years of commitment to the beautiful game.

A Lifetime of Dedication

The awards celebrated those who have given their lives to football in various capacities—from playing and refereeing to administration and coaching—highlighting the often-unsung heroes who form the backbone of grassroots football.

Phil Davies: From Player to Life President

Phil Davies’s remarkable journey in Shropshire football began in 1970 as a player for Shrewsbury North End FC. His career evolved through playing stints at Rolls Royce FC and Meole Brace FC, where he also took on management and committee responsibilities. Perhaps his most significant contribution came as a registered referee from 1982 to 2023—an impressive 41-year span officiating matches across the county.

Davies’s administrative expertise benefited the Shropshire County League for 22 years, followed by service to the Mercian Regional League and currently the Salop Leisure League. His dedication was recognised with his appointment as Life President of the Shropshire Football Association in 2022, following years of service as both Council and Honorary Member.

Eric Parker: Champion of Bridgnorth Football

Eric Parker’s story is one of unwavering commitment to football in the Bridgnorth area since 1957. Beginning as a player and manager with Claverley FC, Parker transitioned to club chair and has been a pivotal figure in local football administration for nearly five decades.

His influence extended beyond Claverley as he served on the Bridgnorth League management committee for 28 years, including time as Chair. Parker also made significant contributions to the Ironbridge Sunday League leadership and has been instrumental in the development of the Bridgnorth 5-A-side League, where he continues to serve as President.

As a Shropshire FA Council Member and Life Member, Parker’s impact on football governance in the region has been profound and lasting.

Mike Hames: From Player to Football Leadership

Mike Hames’s football journey began in 1972 as a player for Midland Bank FC before moving to Midland Bank Rangers FC in the Ironbridge and later Telford Sunday Leagues. His profound impact on youth football in Shropshire is particularly noteworthy, with significant contributions to the Shropshire Schools Football Association and Shrewsbury Up & Comers, where he has held various roles including coach, manager, chair, and president.

Since 1996, Hames has been an influential figure in the Shropshire Junior Football League, serving as Age Representative, Vice Chair, and Chair. His administrative talents have also benefited the Shropshire FA, where he continues to serve as Director and Vice Chair.

John Tranter: Stalwart of Sunday League Football

John Tranter’s football career began in 1970 with St Georges Social Club FC, where he was both player and secretary until 1994. His most significant contribution has been to the Telford Sunday League, where he has been active since 1990 in various capacities including Secretary, Chair, and now Life Member.

Since 2004, Tranter has been a Council Member of the Shropshire FA, receiving recognition as an Honorary Member in 2017 for his ongoing service to football in the region.

Celebrating Grassroots Heroes

The ceremony provided an opportunity for the Shropshire football community to express gratitude to these individuals whose passion and dedication have helped shape the county’s football landscape over multiple generations.

“These awards represent not just long service, but quality service,” said Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston. “Each recipient has made a unique and valuable contribution to football in our county, and their legacy will continue to influence the game for years to come.”

The Long Service Awards highlight the essential role that volunteers play in maintaining and developing grassroots football, ensuring that the sport remains accessible and enjoyable for all participants across Shropshire.

As the football season continues, the work of these dedicated individuals serves as an inspiration to current and future generations involved in the beautiful game at all levels.