PCC gives funding boost to street rangers in Oswestry

Helping to make a Shropshire town feel safer, an established street rangers’ scheme in Oswestry has received further support from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Picture shows from left to right: Oswestry BID manager, Adele Nightingale, Street Rangers’ Reis Fell and Callum Davies, West Mercia Police’s Town Centre Constable Simon Wilkey, and Assistant PCC Steve Mackay

The scheme led by Oswestry BID, sees the ranger team making a big difference in the town by working closely with West Mercia Police to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

The officers, and two back-up rangers covering days off, have also been trained in areas including first aid, conflict resolution and to help understand dementia.

- Advertisement -

The PCC’s £40,000 investment will give long-term certainty to the rangers with the pot being split over the next two financial years.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am a proud supporter of the street rangers’ scheme as I know it plays a vital role in efforts to build safer and stronger communities.

“Aligning with the work being carried out by West Mercia Police to boost visibility and accessibility in Oswestry, the rangers ensure there’s a physical presence more of the time, helping to reduce crime and support businesses.

“The scheme also highlights the importance of partnership working, by pulling resources together to achieve a shared aim we are able to deliver greater outcomes for the public.”

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID Manager said: “This funding will secure Street Rangers in Oswestry for the next 2 years. This ensures that we can build on the work to date by continuing to support West Mercia Police in reducing anti-social behaviour and shop-lifting. The Rangers presence in our town centre has made a real positive impact. They act as a support to our local Police, businesses and residents. The feedback has been extremely positive and we are delighted that the PCC has recognised our project, enabling us to continue.”

Adele added: “Working together with partnership organisations is the only way to tackle issues that affect the whole community. We all have our part to play and by strengthening these ties between the private and public sector will go a long way to improving communication and delivering projects where they are needed most.”

A/Chief Inspector Claire Greenaway, for Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Teams, said: “The Oswestry street rangers is a great scheme that has allowed us to work really close with our local retailers to tackle issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“The rangers form part of our plans to tackle the ongoing issues, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them as they assist our officers in patrolling the town.”