One week left to make your suggestions on town and parish councils

There’s just one week left to submit suggestions for the Community Governance Review of town and parish councils in Telford and Wrekin.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This review aims to ensure that council arrangements best represent local areas and residents. It can consider options like creating, merging, renaming, or altering parishes, as well as changing the size of parishes or the number of councillors.

Telford and Wrekin residents, town and parish councils and other stakeholders have until Monday 14 April to share their views and suggestions. Feedback can be submitted via an online survey or by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk, or by post.

- Advertisement -

All comments will be reviewed before updated proposals are presented to the Boundary Review Committee for approval.

If approved, there will be a further consultation period for residents and stakeholders to comment on any proposed changes.

The final outcome of the review, including any changes to council arrangements, will take effect at the next local election in May 2027.