1.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Advertisement -

One week left to make your suggestions on town and parish councils

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

There’s just one week left to submit suggestions for the Community Governance Review of town and parish councils in Telford and Wrekin.

A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
A view of the Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This review aims to ensure that council arrangements best represent local areas and residents. It can consider options like creating, merging, renaming, or altering parishes, as well as changing the size of parishes or the number of councillors.

Telford and Wrekin residents, town and parish councils and other stakeholders have until Monday 14 April to share their views and suggestions. Feedback can be submitted via an online survey or by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk, or by post.

- Advertisement -

All comments will be reviewed before updated proposals are presented to the Boundary Review Committee for approval.

If approved, there will be a further consultation period for residents and stakeholders to comment on any proposed changes.

The final outcome of the review, including any changes to council arrangements, will take effect at the next local election in May 2027.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP