Migrating toads get new road crossing signage at Lilleshall

Lilleshall National Sports Centre has introduced new signage to support local toads, which need to cross the roads leading into the facility during the amphibians’ annual spawning season.

A Toads crossing sign in Lilleshall

The common toad moves quite slowly, either by walking or via short shuffling jumps. They are slower than their close relation, the frog, which can make road crossing particularly hazardous.

Toad spawning season is between January and late April each year, which means during this period hundreds, maybe thousands of the little rascals will be making the crucial crossing on roads leading into this iconic venue.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Lilleshall’s Contract Manager wanted to do something to help the amphibian adventurers, adding this to Lilleshall and Serco Leisure’s Eco Diversity programme.

“This new signage will help to protect our amphibian allies during their annual migration, while supporting local eco-diversity – something I am passionate about as manager of this facility, which is set in 200 acres of stunning grounds.

“Toads will typically migrate at night, so I would ask all visitors to be particularly vigilant when driving into and out of the facility in the evenings. You may need to stop a while, as you wait for toads to cross, but your patience will be appreciated not just by the little creatures, but by the whole Lilleshall Team!”

The new signage is the latest eco project introduced by Jennifer and her team. Just recently, Lilleshall Primary School pupils were invited in to plant their own trees, while in autumn last year, the facility introduced its first ever bee hives.